Mike Ezu, in a video, was spotted in Ghana, he was videoed by a man who noticed him and asked him questions in Twi

The actor answered the questions with impeccable, a sight that surprised many Ghanaians after the video was shared on TikTok

In the comments section, many Ghanaians expressed how impressed they were with his grasp of the Twi language

A video of popular Nigerian actor Mike Ezu speaking fluent Twi has gone viral on TikTok, earning him praise from many Ghanaians who were impressed by his mastery of the local language.

Nigerian Actor Mike Ezu Spotted In Ghana

The video, which was posted by user @djnaycha1, showed Mike Ezu being approached by a man who recognized him and asked him some questions in Twi. The actor, who was dressed in a sleeveless vest, white pants and sneakers, responded to the questions with ease and confidence, showing off his Twi skills.

The man, who was excited to meet the Nollywood star, asked him what was keeping him busy while the actor was frantically texting on his phone. He responded, saying there was a lot on his mind keeping him busy.

The video, which has over 10,000 views and 22k likes, has generated a lot of positive comments from Ghanaians who were amazed by Mike Ezu's ability to speak Twi.

Mike Ezu warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Eugene said:

He did a Ghanaian movie where he had to speak Twi during an angry confrontation. You could clearly see the the whole set was laughing in that scene

Ama Phremah Mensah wrote:

Ashanti twi is the easiest language to learn

dymond❤️wrote:

Eiiii now the Nigerians are learning Twi paaa ooo

victoriaoduro4 reacted:

I can see he has started eating better jollof rice

Black List actor spotted in Ghana

In another story, Hisham Tawfiq, in a video, was spotted by some fans in Ghana, who quickly approached him to take videos with him.

The fans, who were excited to see him, playfully asked him where Reddington was, and the actor had a nice banter with them.

A video of the beautiful moment was shared on social media, and many Ghanaians were happy to see him.

