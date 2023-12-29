A Lebanese man decided to celebrate his friend's birthday in a special way

He posted a video on TikTok showing the group sitting at a table for the party

The man sang Twi songs in a lovely jama session

A man who goes by the name Lebanese Kwame on Tiktok has been captured in a video celebrating his friend's birthday party in a special way.

In the video shared online, a group of about five to ten people had gathered to celebrate the birthday of their colleague. Lebanese who has over 7,000 followers and over 47,000 likes on TikTok could be heard singing and chanting Twi jama songs at the party.

Lebanese Man Leads Twi Jama Session To Celebrate Friend's Birthday. Photo Source: Lebanesekwame on Tiktok

Source: TikTok

Man leads jama at friend's birthday party

At the time of this report, the post had gathered more than 18,000 likes and 800 comments on the video-sharing app TikTok.

In the video, he went closer to the celebrant to get a good shot of him. His colleagues joined in the singing of Twi songs to make the event a memorable one for the birthday boy.

Tiktok users react to the video

Netizens who came across the video could not hide their excitement as they watched it. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of their comment below.

friddeon said:

This man where did you learn jama

18august added:

Ghana ankasa Nana Addo and Bawumia are our only headache

jaylasnte said:

Wonders shall never end

palaciousgh asked:

Is that not Fabregas?

efya added:

Wow

thatnanayawboy said:

I'm sure this guy got Ghana Card before me

humblevans asked:

my question is who taught him?

afiakonadurothy said:

Jama KING

ayeteydaniel579 said:

Herrrhhh jama king papapaaaaa

Ghanaian Man Celebrates Birthday In Style, Uses Fufu As Cake, Places Lit Candle On It (Video)

In similar news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man took the celebration of his birthday to another level as he put a lit candle on fufu.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the moment where a happy birthday song was being sung for the visibly excited celebrant who had a big bowl of fufu and soup with all kinds of proteins placed in front of him.

Afterwards, he jumped in excitement amidst cheers from his friends and loved ones, after which he took meat on the food.

Source: YEN.com.gh