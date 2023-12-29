Ghanaian Hiplife legend Prince Bright in a recent video revealed a terrifying ordeal that happened to him and some members of his crew

The singer said they were exhausted after playing a show at Obuasi and decided to take a little rest before continuing to the venue of the next show.

Prince Bright explained that they were oblivious to the fact that they had parked on a train track and that If it hadn’t been divine intervention everyone would have been dead.

Ghanaian hiplife legend, Prince Bright in a recent video circulating on social media has revealed a terrifying ordeal that happened to him and some members of his crew some years past.

The singer of Buk Bak fame narrated that he along with everyone he was with almost killed by a train at Obuasi.

He explaine that they had just finished a show at Obuasi and were headed to Takoradi when this terrifying event occurred.

Prince Bright narrates says he almost lost his life to a train Photo Credit: @princybright

Prince Bright sharing this horrifying experience

He further explained that after their show in Obuasi, they were on their way to Takoradi but felt sleepy so decided to park the car and rest for some time. The singer narrated that they were oblivious to the fact that where they had parked was on a rail track. With him were Chucks, Ronnie, and the hiplife duo Nkasei.

It was a terrifying experience. We had two shows to play, one at Obuasi and the other at Takoradi. After the Obuasi show, we headed to Takoradi but we were tired so we parked to catch some rest. We didn’t know we had parked on a train track. We’d have been dead by now.

Watch video below:

Prince Bright opens up about the secret behind his voice

