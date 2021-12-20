I have a boyfriend now - Michy boldly speaks in new video

Michy has been spotted in a new video speaking about her relationship status

According to the actress and brand influencer, she was currently having a boyfriend

Michy is known to have dated multiple award-winning dancehall star, Shatta Wale and they have a child together

Ghanaian brand influencer, actress and musician, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah famed as Michy has been spotted in a new video speaking about her relationship status.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Michy was getting ready to mount a stage to perform a song.

Before getting on the stage, she was complimented over her glowing skin to which she responded that she was feeling like a Barbie doll.

The person asking the question said someone was going to get angry over her response but Mchy indicated that she was dating and that nothing was going to happen.

"Don't do that, I have a boyfriend. I have a boyfriend but I am so single", Michy was heard saying amid rapturous laughter.

Michy formerly known as Shatta Michy, is known to have dated multiple award-winning dancehall star, Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah.

The duo dated for many years and even have a son together known by many as Majesty.

Michy and Shatta Wale broke up some years ago and have been living separately since then.

