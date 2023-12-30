Catherine Jidula Satekla, the first child of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, got her fans choosing the colour she should dye her hair for her sixth birthday look

Her father took to the comment section to comment on a different colour from the two options she gave

Many people commented on what colour CJ should dye her hair while others explained why she should not

Catherine Jidula Satekla, the first child of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, took to her Instagram page to ask her fans what colour she should dye her hair for her sixth birthday.

Stonebwoy and his kids in photos. Image Credit: @jidulaxii

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's daughter asks fans about colouring her hair for her birthday

Choosing two colours, she asked her fans to choose between pink and black and that would help her make an informed decision.

In the caption of the post, CJ, as she is affectionately called by her parents, wrote:

Pink or Black hair for my birthday

Stonebwoy reacts as his daughter plans to dye her hair

Commenting in the post's comment section, Stonebwoy wrote:

Green

Video of Catherine Jidula Satekla asking her fans what colour she should dye her hair for her sixth birthday.

Ghanaians tell Catherine Jidula Satekla what colour to dye her hair

Many people commented on the colour that Catherine Jidula Satekla should dye her hair as they shared their reasons. Below are some of the comments:

deliberry_ said:

Black and pink at the tip

empress_pomaa said:

Pink

maamechi said:

Pink us all in babe. We love u

el_roi0108 said:

Black

january_khaffi said:

Pink

ghitzbhimbwoy said:

Happy Gracious Birthday

Source: YEN.com.gh