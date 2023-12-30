Stonebwoy Reacts As His Daughter CJ Plans To Dye Her Hair For Her 6th Birthday
- Catherine Jidula Satekla, the first child of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, got her fans choosing the colour she should dye her hair for her sixth birthday look
- Her father took to the comment section to comment on a different colour from the two options she gave
- Many people commented on what colour CJ should dye her hair while others explained why she should not
Catherine Jidula Satekla, the first child of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, took to her Instagram page to ask her fans what colour she should dye her hair for her sixth birthday.
Stonebwoy's daughter asks fans about colouring her hair for her birthday
Taking to her Instagram page, @jidulaxii, Catherine Jidula Satekla, was in a dilemma as she asked her fans what colour she should dye her hair for her sixth birthday look.
Choosing two colours, she asked her fans to choose between pink and black and that would help her make an informed decision.
In the caption of the post, CJ, as she is affectionately called by her parents, wrote:
Pink or Black hair for my birthday
Stonebwoy reacts as his daughter plans to dye her hair
Commenting in the post's comment section, Stonebwoy wrote:
Green
Video of Catherine Jidula Satekla asking her fans what colour she should dye her hair for her sixth birthday.
Ghanaians tell Catherine Jidula Satekla what colour to dye her hair
Many people commented on the colour that Catherine Jidula Satekla should dye her hair as they shared their reasons. Below are some of the comments:
deliberry_ said:
Black and pink at the tip
empress_pomaa said:
Pink
maamechi said:
Pink us all in babe. We love u
el_roi0108 said:
Black
january_khaffi said:
Pink
ghitzbhimbwoy said:
Happy Gracious Birthday
