Stonebwoy is rounding up on preparations for his upcoming critically acclaimed Bhim Concert

The event happening at the Accra Sports Stadium will have about 40,000 revellers in attendance

Ahead of the showdown, Stonewboy was seen with the Chief Imam seeking his divine blessings

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy has called on the National Chief Imam ahead of his flagship Bhim concert happening at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 22, 2023.

In several videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy called on the spiritual leader, Sheikh Nuhu Osman Sharubutu at his official residence in Fadama.

He was met by scores of fans who were thrilled to see the superstar as they countdown to the showdown at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Stonebwoy visits the National chief Imam Photo source: Instagram/GhKwaku

Source: Instagram

Chief Imam prays for Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy arrived at the Chief Imam's residence in his plush new G-Wagon escorted by a police-led convoy.

The musician was led into the abode of the spiritual leader and waited for his eminent arrival a few minutes later.

His purpose to fill the Accra sports stadium was made known to all present for the brief occasion as he prepared to be prayed for by the spiritual leader.

Stonewboy who has already sold 30,000 tickets so far, submitted to the eminent hands of the chief Imam as he received the blessings of the spiritual leader.

Reports indicate that the musician also donated some items to the spiritual leader in support of his operations.

Netizens talk about Stonebwoy's visit to the Chief Imam

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Stonebwoy's reverence for the chief Imam.

collwus_ventures_gh quizzed:

Please oo i want to know @stonebwoy chief adviser? Wow what a deep thinking person ❤️❤️

kobbierock exclaimed:

The president in na de place

unruly_nana_qwami_flex wrote:

Fire burn any bad energy around BHIM into ashes

adwoapherkhiss remarked:

Bhim is blessed chale this program go be big Waaaa

amisa.66 said:

Humble till cash out

Stonebwoy visits the Osu traditional council

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had visited the traditional home of the Osu stool ahead of the upcoming concert.

Being the overlords of the Accra Sports Stadium, the musician sought the consent of the council and satisfied all the necessary customary requirements ahead of the show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh