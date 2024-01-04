Failatu Abdul-Razak's Guinness World Record cooking attempt has taken over the interest by storm

The chef's decision to offer her cooked meals has gained the attention of numerous netizens

They took to social media to laud the chef's decision and cheered her on for the ongoing attempt

Failatu Abdul Razak began her Guinness World Record attempt on January 1, 2023, looking forward to becoming the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

The current record is held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher after he dethroned popular Nigerian socialite Hilda Baci.

Ghanaians have been talking about almost everything the chef does since her attempt began including her decision to offer her cooked meal to the needy.

Chef Fiala serves cooked meals from Cook-a-thon to the needy Photo source: Facebook/joyPrime, Facebook/Adom1063fm

Chef Faila offers cooked meals to the needy

YEN.com.gh sighted a video in which volunteers from Chef Faila Abdul Razak's team distributed some of her meals to the needy in Tamale.

The volunteers took to Picorna Street in Tamale to serve the young and old in the community with many baskets full of Chef Faila's food.

The Ghanaian chef has already done over 70 hours in her attempt, having cooked over 60 meals and severed close to a thousand plates.

Her attempt staged in Tamale has received a lot of talkability and traction influencing some Ghanaians from Accra to join her in the Northern region.

Netizens laud Chef Faila for her kind decision

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they lauded Chef Faila for her gesture.

Kwabena Bismark Vondee said:

This is not just a cook-a-thon, it is also feeding the STREETS..... Someone has been fed since 1st January by Faila.... Proper cook-a-thon.

Ras EllaBaby wrote:

This is just great. So great. Kudos to her team

Ebenezer Abakah added:

Awwww! This is touching

Nigerian man hails Chef Faila's Jollof after comparing her to Hilda Baci

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of a young Nigerian man believed to be based in Ghana as he reviewed Chef Faila's ongoing GWR attempt.

The young superfan concluded in his review that Ghana's Jollof was superior and implored Hida Baci to take notes from Chef Faila.

