Mr Eazi and his wife, Temi Otedola, visited Ghana for last year's Detty December

Temi shared a video of herself eating fufu and palmnut soup for the first time as they prepared to fly out of Ghana

In the video, she reviewed the taste of the Ghanaian dish, triggering many netizens to share their thoughts

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi was part of a tall list of celebs who thronged Ghana for last year's Detty December festivities.

He came with his wife, Temi Otedola, and they were both seen in numerous public appearances, from a charity football game in Nungua to the enviable Detty Rave concert founded by the artiste.

In a farewell video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Temi was seen drooling over a Ghanaian dish as she brought her visit to Ghana to an end.

Temi Otedola eats fufu and palmnut soup on her last day in Accra

Temi Otedola's fufu and palm nut soup was served with snails, chicken and goat meat.

Mr Eazi's wife disclosed in the video that she prefers groundnut soup but wouldn't mind giving the option in front of her a shot as it was her last day after an eventful visit to Ghana.

In the video, the Nigerian billionaire's daughter dug into the fufu with her bare hands after kicking things off with a starter meal.

According to her, the palm nut soup with the fufu combination was delicious, saying:

"This is like nothing I've ever had."

Netizens react to Temi Otedola's first try at fufu and palmnut soup

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they weighed in on the video of Temi Otedola eating fufu and palmnut soup for the first time.

Beatrice korkoh advised:

in Ghana we don't chew fufu we just swallow alongside the soup

princejr445 wrote:

We don’t eat Palmnut while talking, It’s very dangerous, It can pass your head inside because of the oil

YungChapp added:

We swallow it pls we don’t mash it nor chew

Mr Eazi visits Afua Asantewaa Aduonum during sing-a-thon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Mr Eazi's appearance at the just-ended GWR singing marathon attempt by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

The Nigerian artiste's decision to head to the Akwaaba Village and lend support to Afua got him significant praise.

