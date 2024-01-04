Hajia Bintu caused a stir on social media when a video of her going grocery shopping surfaced on the internet

The curvy model slayed in a bare-back blue dress that was tight such that it accentuated her voluptuous figure

Many people in the comment section gushed over her looks

Famous Ghanaian model Hajia Bintu caused a frenzy on social media when she flaunted her fine curves in a video as she went shopping at a supermarket.

Hajia Bintu goes shopping. Image Credit: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu shows off her fine curves in video

In the video, Hajia Bintu rocked her bare face. She ditched the wigs and went in for a more natural look as she showed off her short dyed hair.

Hajia Bintu went in for a more simple casual look for her grocery shopping. She wore a tight-fitted dress that accentuated her curves. The dress had two strings around the neck which she tied at her back.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The outfit showed her smooth dark skin with the upper back part cut out while showing off her arms and a bit of her bosoms.

The curvy TikToker walked through the supermarket from aisle to aisle picking items and putting them in her shopping cart.

Video of Hajia Bintu showing off her curves as she went shopping for groceries.

Ghanaians gush over Hajia Bintu's curves as she goes shopping

The video got Ghanaians drooling over Hajia Bintu's fine curves as they complimented her look. Others also wondered why she left the supermarket with few items after picking a number of items off the shelf.

Below are some of the comments from fans:

notoriouzjunior said:

Diamond of someone's eyes

mcomarion_ said:

All these shopping captured in the video and you went home with the small thing hey Ghana slay Queen

bigbagbaby said:

Why they act like they never seen a body like yours before I see that every day in New York

smart_machine2 said:

You arguably have the best shaped Nyash in Africa

jozziking said:

Never see person way nyash fit pass you jare.

Another video of Hajia Bintu going grocery shopping.

Man tries to grind Hajia Bintu while she danced, video causes stir

YEN.com.gh reported that curvaceous Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu got many people falling in love with her natural beauty when she stepped out without wearing makeup.

She was spotted at a public lounge, standing by the bar while rocking a fitted outfit that accentuated her fine curves.

Many people spoke about her voluptuous figure, while others spoke about how she rose to fame.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh