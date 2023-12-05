Kwame Oboadie, in a video, visited a local chop bar and ordered a huge asanka of fufu and different types of meat

The social media sensation was excited as he carried the large amount of food to his table

He shared the video on his TikTok page, and the amount of food before him stunned many of his followers

Popular social media sensation Kwame Oboadie stunned his followers in a video as he embarked on a food adventure. He visited a local chop bar to have a feast fit for a king.

Kwame Oboadie orders fufu

Source: TikTok

The video, shared on his TikTok page, captured the attention of many as Oboadie showed his huge appetite.

The incident happened at a local eatery where he ordered a massive asanka of fufu accompanied by an array of meats. As he carried the substantial amount of food to his table, his excitement was on full display as he did a little dance before sitting down, and the huge size of the feast left many of his followers in awe.

The video quickly gained traction on social media as many Ghanaians were stunned by the astonishing amount of fufu Oboadie ordered. In the comment section of the video, some folks asked him what motivated his love for food.

Kwame Oboadie stuns many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Solomon Aprim Kplah Logical said:

this food can feed a family of ten for two days

AbednegoAbakah commented:

@kwame_oboadie, you can't do this and go scott-free. Abeg give us the location..

Mensah Isaiah said:

This food my bro buy one million US dollar's bro chilli saaaaa

Hajia Bintu eats fufu

In another story, Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu and some friends visited a local restaurant, and the food they ordered caused a massive stir.

The group of friends ordered a large amount of fufu, served in an earthenware bowl with numerous meat and eggs swimming in it.

The video caused a massive stir as folks marvelled at the amount of protein on display and the long fingernails Bintu ate with.

