Chef Faila Abdul Razak's plans for her longest cooking marathon attempt may be taking a different twist

Faila started on January 1 with the intention of doing 120 hours of cooking, but new information suggests she will now attempt 200 hours,

Apart from the longest cooking marathon record, Faila is also seeking to add three other records, according to Gifty Anti

Failatu Abdul Zakari is said to be reconsidering her plan for her attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon.

Chef Faila set out on Monday, January 1, 2023, to break the GWR for the longest cooking marathon, which Ireland's Alan Fisher now holds.

With 119 hours and 57 minutes of cooking, Fisher broke the record earlier set by Nigeria's Hilda Baci.

Chef Faila is said to be considering 200 hours Photo source: @failaabdulrazak

Source: Instagram

As Faila started her record attempt, slated initially from January 1 to January 5, news filtered in that a Ugandan lady had also done a 144-hour attempt, which was under review.

Chef Faila may attempt to do 200 hours of cooking

But new information circulating online has indicated the Tamale-based lady is reconsidering the 120 hours she initially planned.

According to media personality Gifty Anti, information reaching her suggests that Faila will attempt to cook for 200 hours.

In a post on her Instagram page, Gifty Anti also revealed that Chef Faila is not only attempting the longest hours for cooking record but will also try to break three other records.

The other records include the number of dishes cooked within the period, the number of people fed, and the presentation of the food.

Chef Faila's husband optimistic that she'll break longest cook-a-thon record

Meanwhile, Chef Failatu's husband, Captain Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei, is optimistic that his wife will break the world record for the longest cooking marathon.

Chef Faila started her longest cook-a-thon record attempt on Monday, January 1, and she is expected to do more than 150 hours to break the record

According to her soldier husband, he has trained his wife and prepared her well to go for the record.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh