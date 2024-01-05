Shatta Wale has released a new diss song for Mr Logic as a response to his earlier diss song, 'Murder Line'

The song titled Digital Beggar tackled Shatta Wale's personal issues with Mr Logic, with the dancehall artiste revealing that Mr Logic often begs him for money

The pair have been going at each other for days now and have now weaponised musical lyrics to attack each other

Shatta Wale and Mr Logic's feud has escalated to a new level, as the former has released a new diss song for the latter, titled ‘Digital Beggar’.

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale and Mr Logic Photo Source: Shatta Wale, Mr Logic

Source: Facebook

The song, which was uploaded to Shatta Wale’s Audiomack account on Thursday, is a direct response to Mr Logic’s earlier diss song, ‘Murder Line, ' which was released earlier.

In ‘Digital Beggar’, Shatta Wale tackles Mr Logic’s personal issues and accuses him of being a hypocrite and a parasite. He claims that Mr Logic often begs him for money and that he is jealous of his success and fame.

He also mocks Mr Logic’s musical career, saying that his diss song was poorly done. The song has received mixed reactions from fans and critics, with some praising Shatta Wale for his witty and savage lyrics and others criticising him for engaging in beef with Mr Logic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The pair have been going at each other for days now and have now weaponized musical lyrics to attack each other.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

CapsulMr wrote:

Dem diss you plus hard core patois and dance you dey reply with goat sounds and soloku

Joashgoodmusic wrote:

dont play goat games with Sm...he go dirty u

Anopakoko1 reacted:

By now he count this track as his first release of the year thought wale was finished not knowing he’s totally finished

Mr Logic attacks Sarkodie

In another story, Mr Logic has opened up on an uncomfortable experience he had with Sarkodie and his team in the past.

The pundit said he had requested Sarkodie to collaborate on a song and even offered to pay.

But the rapper declined and didn't even accord him the courtesy to respond to the request.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh