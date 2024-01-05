Social media is buzzing as Ghanaians are comparing Nigeria's Hilda Baci's energy level during her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon to that of Ghana's Failatu Abdul Razak

Many were of the opinion that the Nigerian chef was on the verge of breaking down after 20 hours of cooking, while the Ghanaian chef was full of energy even after 96 hours of cooking

The videos and photos from both cook-a-thon events have sparked debate on social media

Ghanaians have taken to social media to compare the energy levels of Nigerian chef Hilda Baci when she was 20 hours into her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt to that of Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul Raman's 96 hours.

Chef Failatu and Hilda Baci's GWR cook-a-thon photos. Image Credit: @failaabdulrazak and @hildabacicookathon

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians compare Hilda Baci and Failatu Abdul Razak during their cook-a-thon attempts

Ghanaians have brought Nigerian chef Hilda Baci into the cook-a-thon debate as they compared her energy levels to that of Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul Razak.

Accoridng to many, they are marvelled that Chef Faila had a lot of energy as she danced, walked around the kitchen cooking and serving even at 96 hours.

Many claimed Hilda Baci was on a verge of a breakdown even at 20 hours into her cook-a-thon, a they dropped video and photo collages and debated online.

A photo collage of Hilda Baci and Faila Abdul Razak's GWR cooking hours.

Videos comparing the energy levels of Hilda Baci and Failatu Abdul Razak.

Reactions as Ghanaians compare Hilda Baci's energy at 20 hours to Failatu's 96 hours

Below are some of the reactions as Ghanaians compare Hilda Baci's energy level during her GWR cook-a-thon at 20 hours to Failatu Abdul Razak's 96 hours.

jackieasante800 said:

If not for Faila anka we won't know Hilda scammed us

bamfi_nana said:

Faila’s energy can be used to generate electricity for Nigerians in the next 100 years

sarahmorgan751 said:

Ordinary Ghana chaii you've fall our hands

princedavidosei said:

Never ever mess with the northern part of Ghana power dey

jenny_buube said:

Nigerians are giving y'all sleepless nights y'all should rest wai

kwesi_takyi said:

The Faila woman if you people leave her she can cook for one month oo

i_am_jamye said:

Remember Hilda had menstrual cramps that very first day. No need for comparison.

Chef Faila dances hard after cooking for 88 hours

YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Failatu Abdul Razak was full of energy even after standing on her feet and cooking for 88 hours in her record-breaking cook-a-thon attempt.

She and her sous chef, Malik Eric, were captured dancing hard and displaying fire legwork moves in the kitchen.

The video melted many hearts as people wondered how she was not showing any signs of tiredness after cooking for that long.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh