The Shatta Wale Mr Logic feud has taken another turn as it gets more heated.

In a video making rounds on social media, the showbiz pundit has come out to share his thoughts about his former artiste and also share an interesting story about Shatta Wale’s come-up.

Mr Logic didn’t mince words with the video as he went in detailing every encounter he has had with Shatta Wale during his genesis.

What did Mr Logic say?

In the video, Mr Logic recounted the story of how he was introduced to Shatta Wale, then called Bandana by Okyeame Kofi.

Mr Logic said he was intrigued by him so much that he invited him to be on his show on radio. After the encounter at the radio station, he said he received a call from Shatta Wale and his crew to meet to discuss business.

It was there at the meeting that Shatta Wale proposed to work with him. He also said that he was the only one at the time who was promoting his music on the airwaves.

I went to Okyeame Kofi’s house and he showed me a CD and he introduced the artiste as Bandana. At the time I was looking for a dancehall act to be on my show so I was like yeah, I want him on my show. So, I called him for the interview and he came with his friends. We had a very good session. Fast forward, I received a call from him and his friend telling me that they loved my vibe and would want to work with me. At that time, I was the only one on the radio who was promoting Shatta Wale because everyone wouldn’t.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Mr Logic’s video

Netizens reacted to the video by Mr Logic. YEN.com.gh captured a few of these reactions

@nanapokuKwarteng said:

Mr logic is a no go area for shatta

@MrMorgan said:

I sad this from day 1, Shatta for nor add Logic name. Mr Logic has been loyal low key

@Richard.sky said:

I feel dude is telling all the truth

@sweetkisser09 said:

I swear logic is telling the truth , Shatta wale was a boy boy for Juwad at Alajo

