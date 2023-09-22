Several Ghanaian celebrities came out to join citizens on a demonstration exercise dubbed Occupy Julorbi House

Many Ghanaian celebrities, including Kelvyn Boy, John Dumelo, EL, and many others, were spotted

Efia Odo, SDK Dele and Efya Nokturnal were seen marching to the Jubilee House with other protesters and seated on the street at 37 Military Hospital

A number of Ghanaian celebrities showed up to the second day of the Occupy Julorbi House protest, as they joined many citizens to air out their grievances about the incumbent government.

Many Ghanaian celebrities took to the streets of Accra on the second day of the Occupy Julorbi House protest. They joined other citizens to air their concerns about the Akufo-Addo government.

They convened and marched towards the Jubilee House. However, they were stopped by a Ghana Police Service barricade at the 37 Military Hospital.

Some of these celebrities include model and socialite Efia Odo, actor John Dumelo, rapper EL and FixTheCountry convenor Barker Vormawor.

Others include, comedian SDK Dele, singer Kelvyn Boy, singer Efya Nokturnal, among others.

Protesters and FixTheCountry convenor Barker Vormawor welcomed actor John Dumelo.

Model and socialite Efia Odo was on the streets with other protesters as they held placards with powerful messages to the Akufo-Addo government.

Below is a video of Efia Odo urging Ghanaian celebrities to refrain from being cowards and come out to support.

Ghanaian comedian SDK Dele was seen in a truck holding a placard through the truck's window.

Rapper EL was spotted speaking to the media as he defended the rights of Ghanaians and citizens to gather and voice out their concerns.

Below is a video of Kelvyn Boy speaking to the media airing out his grievances about the current government.

Singer Efya Nokturnal was seated on the floor with other protesters.

Black Sherif speaks on Occupy Julorbi House protest on Twitter

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif called out President Akufo-Addo and his government on Twitter amidst the ongoing Occupy Julorbi House protest.

In his message, he said he witnessed the president's speech at the UN Conference in New York City on September 21, 2023, and was awed by the amount of money he asked the international body.

Many people commended him for not being silent about the protest despite not being in the country.

