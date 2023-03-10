Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, also known as Bullgod, has explained why he vowed never to manage any Ghanaian female artistes

The former manager of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale said that he could not manage a female artiste because he would eventually sleep with her

He added that he was one of the few people who broke the news about musician Becca's relationship with her former manager Kiki Banson

Nana Asiamah Hanson, also known as Bullgod, said he could never manage a female artiste.

His reason is that, when a male manager manages his female artiste, they develop feelings for each other and might end up 'sleeping' together.

Bullgod added that he has spoken about this repeatedly because he is honest about his thoughts and opinions, and has no reason to hide them from the public.

While talking about artiste managers dating their female artistes, he added that he was among the few people who broke the news about the relationship between musician Becca and her former manager Kiki Banson.

He said that since he is a married man, he cannot manage an artiste because he would not be able to work with her without having an affair with them.

At his age, the artiste manager stated that his father still complains about some of the things he says on television to keep him in check.

Watch Bullgod's interview with Sika Osei below:

Netizens reacted to Bullgod's interview:

aylor Jnr

Wow Bulldog is naturally intelligent !

Hannah Boakye commented:

Please have a wired perception about this man... but I love him

joe quansah commented:

Please can you put Andy Dosty on, please

Agoi Obunso commented:

Another amazing episode thank you

Bullgod and Shatta Wale clash in court

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and Bullgod met for the first time in a long time after they had a social media banter which landed them in court.

The plaintiff, Bullgod, who dragged the defendant, Shatta Wale, to court has won the case. The court has ordered Shata Wale to apologize to Bullgod publicly and also bear the cost of some damages he suffered in the process.

