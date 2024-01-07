Congratulatory messages from workers Media General have thronged in for Berla Mundi who recently tied the knot

Giovani Caleb, Judith Brown and AJ Sarpong were amongst colleagues of the 35-year-old who congratulated her

Netizens who also reacted to the news also congratulated Berla Mundi and her husband on their union.

Colleagues of Berla Mundi at Media General have congratulated her after news of her marriage went viral on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Many of her colleagues who reacted to the news that the 35-year-old host of The Day Show on TV3 was now a missus took to social media to express joy and also wish her marriage of bliss.

Colleagues of Berla Munid at Media General congratulate her. Photo credit: @sweet_maame_adwoa/Instagram @judith_brown_23

Source: UGC

Notable amongst them is the host of Date Rush, Giovani Caleb who took to X to celebrate Berla Mundi for getting married to David Tabi, a young man who runs a mining company.

Reffering to her as Teshie Beyonce, Giovani Caleb wished his colleague a happy married life.

"Already excited about the goodness of the Lord this year 2024. Congratulations my Teshie Beyonce - Queen B!. Bless your union"

Other colleagues who also shared their excitement over the news included AJ Sarpong and Judith Brown.

Ghanaians commend Berla Mundi

Many people who reacted to the news that Berla Mundi is married congratulated and wished her a marriage of joy and happiness.

@AbenaBonney20 reacted to Giovani post.

I'm so happy for her

@tertiarylite indicated:

I know is definitely Berla. Congratulations to her

@oblieardayfio

Congratulations @berlamundiBest of wishes for your union

@Lyna__love added:

Congratulations to my queen of media

@amazingabby_22

Awwww so happy for her @berlamundi

Berla Mundi recounts how she met her husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi opened up on the genesis of her relationship with David Tabi.

Addressing guests at her wedding, the TV3 presenter recounted how her husband persisted in his quest to get her attention.

She said he often sent her messages on social media, which she never responded until she started to ask people who he is.

"His mum has known my family since she was growing up," Berla added, "so there's been a connection somewhere, and here we are today."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh