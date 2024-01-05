TV3 presenter Berla Mundi has reportedly got married in a private wedding in Accra

Berla Mundi's 'super secret' wedding happened on Friday, January 5, 2024

A few photos and details of the broadcaster's marriage ceremony have just emerged online

Ghanaian broadcaster Berlynda Addadey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, has got married in a traditional wedding.

Berla Mundi's marriage ceremony was reportedly held in secret on Friday, January 5, 2024, with a few family and friends in attendance.

While the TV3 morning show host might have ensured that news of her wedding was not going to get online, her colleague and friend, Giovani Caleb, gave it away.

Giovani Caleb congratulates Berla Mundi on her wedding

Giovani posted on X congratulating Berla, whom he often refers to as Teshie Beyonce.

"Already excited about the goodness of the Lord this year 2024. Congratulations my Teshie Beyonce - Queen B!. Bless your union. ❤️," he said.

Photos and more details of Berla Mundi's wedding emerge

Not long after Giovani's congratulatory message, a Snapchat blogger, Sel The Bomb, shared some pictures of Berla and some details of the wedding.

According to the blogger, Berla was getting married to a young man known as David Tabi. Their ceremony is said to be strictly private and guests had to leave their phones at the reception before entering.

Berla Mundi's engagement ring

The wedding of Berla comes barely six months after she was reported to have got engaged.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Berla Mundi was spotted rocking a ring on her wedding ring finger in a photo and video.

The blogger who first shared the images claimed to have information that Berla had been 'engaged' and was soon going to marry.

The photo and its caption have sparked reactions from the broadcaster's admirers on social media.

Berla Mundi Hosts Global Citizen In Paris With Iconic Dress From Ghanaian Designer

Earlier, Berla Mundi had made history as the first Ghanaian to host a Global Citizen concert in Paris, France.

Berla Mundi was styled by Ghanaian fashion designer Nelly Hagan-Deegbe, in the Duaba Serwaa collection.

Many, including her colleagues, applauded her for her superb hosting skills that have put Ghana on the map.

