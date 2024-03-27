Afronita has cleared the air on her relationship with fellow dancer Champion Rollie

The two, formerly forming part of the DWP Academy, had been rumoured to be in a love affair

In an interview, Afronita stated that their supposed relationship was just for social media, adding that she is not dating anyone

Ghanaian dancer Afronita, known in private life as Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, has opened up on her love life, revealing that she is still single.

Afronita was recently rumoured to be dating colleague dancer Champion Rollie. The rumours were deepened when Rollie showered Afronita with an expensive birthday treat in December 2023.

But in a recent video interview, she denied being in an amorous relationship with Champion Rollie, saying she was not even dating.

According to the former DWP Academy member, the story of her supposed relationship with Rollie was part of their characters in the Academy because the team realised such storylines generated a lot of interest online.

"I'm not [in a relationship]. I was not. I will not. All the nots, put it together for me. The story of partners in the dance group was only for social media because we realised that was what the internet was interested in," she said.

Afronita explained that Champion Rollie bought her the birthday gift because he was her dance partner and a good friend, not because of a love affair.

"He was the one I used to dance with the most when I was part of the group. That is why he bought me the gift," she added.

Afronita's revelation about Champion Rollie sparks reactions

The video has sparked mixed reactions among Afronita and Champion Rollie's admirers.

Doctor Papi said:

She put the Rollie in dancezone not even friend zone

NhyiraAnnobil said:

Eiii dance partner paaa. Not even bestee

lovemark540 said:

this people they just confuse us every day

Frimpong Prosper said:

it's true she not dating anyone else ooo because she always busy working hard to go far better

Afronita goes to Tanzania

Earlier, Afronita shared photos from her trip to the Prison Island in Zanzibar, Tanzania, where she was slaying in a beautiful purple African print dress.

The trip was sponsored by her loyal fans, who wanted to give her a treat for her 20th birthday.

Many people gushed over how stunning she looked in the photos while enjoying her vacation there.

