Date Rush couple Stephen and Nana Abena have detailed the current state of their relationship

Stephen, the young lover of 50-year-old Nana Abena, has said that he has got peace of mind after finding the older woman on the show

He revealed that he is sometimes upset about the mockery and name-calling but has come to realise that people will talk regardless, hence he ignores them

Nana Abena, the 50-year-old woman who met her lover Stephen on the Date Rush show, has said that she likes her current relationship with Stephen, her younger lover.

Stephen has also detailed that, unlike younger women who make dating uncomfortable for him, he is now at peace with his lover Nana Abena.

The Date Rush reality show, known for its thrilling matchmaking process and dramatic revelations, witnessed an unprecedented moment when Stephen confidently spoke about his genuine feelings for Nana Abena.

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, Nana Abena, who had earlier praised Stephen, said she admired his personality immediately after seeing him on the stage. She added that she was optimistic about him and realised that he was not intimidated by her, unlike the other participants on the show.

"He's a confident man. I like a confident man. Before I came to the stage, I did not know the calibre of people I was going to meet. Stephen was very confident, the others seemed intimidated by my personality or maybe my age, but he wasn't," Nana Abena said.

When asked how he felt about the public backlash he faces, Stephen detailed that he is sometimes upset about people's trolls and criticising comments, stating that she could be his mother and is probably after her money.

However, he is no more concerned since he would have had people talking about his relationship if he was dating a younger woman. Stephen added that he had got his peace of mind after ignoring younger ladies to date Nana Abena.

"When you date a younger person, they will still talk about you. Since I started going out with Nana Abena, I have had my peace of mind," Stephen said.

Watch the video of Stephen and Nana Abena talking about their relationship below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Stephen and Nana Abena's interview

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, admiring the couple's relationship with positive comments.

@sunshinewood3119 commented:

This woman is here for a good time. As long as he keeps her happy, she’ll stick around. She understands what the dynamic is and she’s ok with it.

@profankonamrebel3186 commented:

I love this date rush “couple”. They seem very real and honest. It’s as if Zion wanted to get some negative news from them to trend.

@7thswagdaily779 commented:

I'm happy for you guys. If it makes you happy, just go for it.... I wish them luck.

