Moesha Boduong’s biography: Her background, career, and lifestyle

Moesha Boduong is among the most quickly developing actresses in Ghana. She also works as a TV moderator and a model on social media. In addition, she has acted in a number of movies, such as The Hero: Service to Humanity and Away BusAnita.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Moesha Boduong in a blue nd golden printed top. Photo: @moeshaboduong

Source: Facebook

Moesha Boduong is a known public figure in Ghana. However, her life has been surrounded by several controversies ever since she became well-known. Learn more about her in this article.

Profile summary

Full name Moesha Babiinoti Boduong Gender Female Date of birth 10th March 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Kumasi, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 160 Weight in kilograms 73 Body measurements in inches 38-27-40 Body measurements in centimetres 96-68-101 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother The late Tina Budoung Father Rtd. Major Budoungand Siblings 5 Primary school Nyhiaeso International School and Martyrs of Uganda Basic School High school Accra Girls Senior High School University University of Ghana Profession Actress and model Instagram @moeshaboduong

Moesha Boduong's biography

Who is Moesha Boduong? She is an influencer and model born on 10th March 1990, in Kumasi, Ghana, to Rtd. Major and the late Tina Boduong. She has five siblings, three from her stepmother, and she is the fourth born in the family.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

What is the real name of Moesha Boduong?

Her real name is Moesha Budonita Boduong.

Is Moesha Boduong a Ghanaian?

Yes, she holds Ghanaian nationality.

How old is Moesha Boduong?

Moesha Boduong's age is 32 years as of 2022.

Educational background

She completed her primary education at the Nyhiaeso International School and Martyrs of Uganda Basic School in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.

She proceeded to Accra Girls Senior High School. She continued to Ghana's premier University before moving to the University of Ghana, Legon, where she graduated with a Diploma in theatre, music, and dance.

Career

Moesha is a social media personality and actress. Her first acting role was in 2009 in the film A Sting in a Tale, where she played the role of a waitress. She has featured in other several films since then.

According to her IMDb profile, all the films she has appeared in are below.

Year Film 2019 Away Bus 2019 Akwaaba 2018 Apples & Bananas 2017 The Hero: Service to Humanity 2015 Grey Dawn 2009 A Sting in a Tale

She is also an Instagram star with 2.8 million followers. However, Moesha Boduong's photos are currently unavailable since the actress deleted all of them.

What has happened to Moesha Boduong?

Some of Moesha Boduong's latest news is that she converted her lifestyle and gave her life to Christ. This may be one of the reasons why she deleted her past Instagram photos and videos. She gave her life to Jesus Christ and discarded her former ways of leading a frantic and expensive existence.

In a video that has gone viral, Moesha Boduong repents her past life and is seen crying at the pulpit as she entirely gave her life to Christ. The actress, who has been born-again, declared in a video that she would continue to be the biggest slay queen of God while dancing and giving thanks to Jesus Christ.

Is Moesha Boduong mad?

There were numerous allegations that the actress had radically changed after accepting Jesus as her personal Savior and that her decision to change her life had a negative impact on her mental health. However, she stated that she was not insane, as many Ghanaians believed.

The Ghanaian actress has been struggling with certain troubles to an extent that she wanted to commit su*cide. Several people—including Afia Schwar— hinted that she has gone "crazy" and has been residing in churches in search of spiritual guidance. Moesha however came out and discussed the subject stating that she was doing well.

What is happening to Moesha Boduong?

Moesha Boduong Ghanaian woman who broke the internet, recently made news once more when she said that she met Christ through the preacher she is currently seeing. She revealed that the man of God is behind her highly-classified pure water business, which she keeps hidden from the public, and that he has assisted her on her Christian journey.

She stated that, contrary to popular belief, she has not become bankrupt after discovering God because of her business or the man of God. Instead, they helped her build a luxurious property in Adjiringanor.

She claims that she keeps her pure water company a secret because doing so would make people less likely to buy from her. She also disclosed that the godly man who has been a huge help to her in her transformation path had been the target of a lot of criticism, backlash, and blackmail. She stated;

God used me so much that I never realized that the man of God was going through so much pain for all the fabricated stories about him online. I was the most happiest woman because ,all my life that man of God was my only true love and great confidant.

Moesha Boduong's controversies

Besides her online career, Moesha is well-known for giving CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour a contentious interview about s*x, love, and gender issues. Boduong received flak from Ghanaians in April 2018 as a result of a contentious interview she gave to CNN correspondent Christiane Amanpour.

As a result of the challenging economy, Boduong stated in the interview that Ghanaian women rely heavily on men as their main source of income. In order to accomplish this, they have s*x with the guys. Men and women who felt she was portraying Ghanaian women negatively with her remarks criticized her harshly.

Christine Amanpour intervened to save her, pleading with the public to spare Boduong's reputation and urging the president, Nana Akufo-Addo, and the minister for gender equality, Otiko Afisa Djaba, to stand by her. Boduong later made a public apology.

Other endeavours

The social media personality also runs the Moesha Foundation. During her 29th birthday, she gave school supplies, books, and other useful learning resources to the Billaw Basic School pupils in the Upper East Region.

Moesha Boduong was one of the most trending Ghanaian celebrities, but she went off social media for a while because of her issues. However, since becoming a born-again Christian, she has committed her life to serving Christ.

READ ALSO: How did Cindy Millican and Glenn Frey meet? Where is she now?

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Cindy Frey. She is the wife of the late music legend Glenn Frey. Cindy is also an American actress, dancer, and choreographer. The two first crossed paths while filming one of Glenn's music videos. Frey was 42 years old, while Cindy was 23 years.

They were married for a while before parting ways. Cindy is currently passionate about helping women with lupus demonstrating her commitment to helping people. Find out more about her life by reading this article.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh