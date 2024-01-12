Ghanaian rapper Amerado has excited his fans by sharing a snippet of his upcoming song

The rapper also hinted at the title of the song in the caption of the video he shared

His excited fans couldn't wait for the song to be released

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has released a snippet of his upcoming song on his social media pages.

Sharing the video on social media, he asked his fans if he should release the track now or later.

Amerado shares a teaser of his upcoming song. Photo: @amerado_burner

Source: Instagram

In the video, he could be seen with a middle-aged woman as he asked her questions about his life and what they've been through together.

Amerado's video had gathered more than 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments at the time of this report, indicating that his fans are anxiously waiting for the new song to be released.

Amerado, however, did not reveal when he would release the full song but his fans suggested it should be this month.

Watch below:

Fans excited about Amerado's upcoming song

The last song Amerado released was the remix of his hit song Kweku Ananse, which featured Fameye. The video was uploaded to his YouTube channel in November 2023. Since then, fans have been waiting for new music, and it seems the rapper will not disappoint them, per the snippet he just released.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See below.

deborahserwaakoto said:

Eeiiiiiiii, maa Cynthia

ritaokyere said:

Kwabena please don’t keep us waiting

skantymoore said:

Rapper turn singer Ghana for you

rayjaygh said:

I start dey like this guy now oo seriously

mysticaljhunea said:

Don't release anything...

virginkobby_daterush said:

Same beat but fire

mamaba.adusei said:

Not now. Release it 1st week of February @amerado_burner

cent_gh said:

Release that sh**t , it a Banga

