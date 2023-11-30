Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has opened up about having body piercings and tattoos during an exclusive interview

The 20-year-old rapper talked about the meanings of his tattoos and revealed that he had his ears pieced when he recently visited the UK

Many people were surprised that the young rapper has tattoos and piercings as they expressed their thoughts in the comments

Ghanaian rapper Tog disclosed that he has body piercings and tattoos and he threw more light on them in a video which has caused a stir on social media.

Yaw Top opens up about tattoos and body piercings

During an exclusive interview on Pulse Ghana's One on One, Yaw Tog revealed that he does have body piercings and tattoos.

The Sore hitmaker said he got his ears pierced during his trip to the UK.

The award-winning rapper said his tattoos do mean a lot to him. Sharing some of the ones he has, he said he has 'warrior' on his left upper arm.

The 20-year-old rapper also disclosed that on his lower left arm, he has Nyame Nti, Nyame Dua, as well as his thoughts.

Full interview of Yaw Tog on Pulse Ghana below.

Ghanaians react to video of Yaw Tog speaking about his body piercings and tattoos

Many people were taken aback when Yaw Tog revealed that he had body piercings and tattoos during the interview.

amistyburner said:

Yaw Tog once said he no go piece den to tattoo but now see. Hmm.

stit.ches_ said:

From young bull to Akwadaa Nyame. Your mind no go touch ground

thehighestblog said:

You go tattoo? Eii Yaw

biggest_forena said:

Matured

kobbi_yesu said:

Always bring out heat

eyopops90 said:

Yo the boy grow

mr_dodzi said:

Akatakyie

naa_shikakpakpa said:

Ei Akorla wei

whoisalex.____ said:

This vibe be bold not something we need or ?

Yaw Tog shows off a new tattoo in a photo

In a related story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Yaw Tog caused a stir on social media when he flaunted his tattoo in a photo.

Inked in black, the tattoo was a knight, and it was done on his left upper arm. His fans noticed the tattoo and were surprised he got it; others also talked about his newly released song.

