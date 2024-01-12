The recent power interruption has left many wondering if Dumsor is back comedian DKB is one of the few who has voiced out his frustration about the issue

According to the comedian, we have to not allow our political inclination to block our thinking capacity

He posted a video on his Instagram to voice his frustration and added that things concerning national interest should not always be politically motivated

The recent electricity power interruption has left many to wonder if load shedding is back.

Everyone in the country seems to be affected by the power interruption and have voiced out their frustrations both on the airwaves and on social media

Comedian DKB is the latest to voice his frustrations. According to him, we as a people shouldn’t allow political inclination to block our thinking, and we should call a spade when it is a spade.

DKB vents online over dumsor Photo Credit: @dkbghana

Source: Instagram

What DKB said

The comedian in a video posted on his Instagram is seen drenched in what appears to be water. However, he said it wasn’t but rather sweat caused by the light out he was experiencing at that moment. He described the situation as being boiling hot. He further went on to say it is even more frustrating to not be able to voice out because immediately he voices out his frustrations he would be tagged as taken doing propaganda.

You might think I just came out of the shower, No, it is sweat, my lights are out and I am boiling hot. You see, as the lights are out repeatedly, I can’t say it is Dumsor, because if I say it is, the talk of the down will be that the opposition has given me money. It is very painful when you try and fight for your people but they turn around to castigate you. We shouldn’t allow political inclination to block our thinking capacity.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to DKB's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians under there post

@mavis.asabea.39 said:

speak louder dear Thank you for saying it all No water or no light aden!

@chica14_14 said:

Today comedian is talking out of pains without laughter to tell you he’s serious

@alhajihamda said:

You are now real man,may God bless you talking for us

