Okyeame Kwame revealed that he would not be following in the footsteps of actress Yvonne Nelson in revealing details of his ex-girlfriend Nana Ama McBrown in a memoir

In a recent interview, the seasoned rapper stated that he does not like putting his ex-girlfriends at the centre of controversies despite the financial gain it might generate

Many Ghanaians applauded him in the comment section for being mature in his response

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame disclosed that no matter the circumstance, he would never write about his past amorous relationship with Kumawood actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown.

Okyeame Kwame speaks about his past relationship with Nana Ama McBrown

In an exclusive interview with David Germain Portfolio on The Portfolio MC show, Okyeame Kwame said he does not like it when his actions generate controversies about someone he was in a previous amorous relationship with.

The seasoned rapper said that he would never pen down issues pertaining to his previous relationship with Nana Ama McBrown in a memoir, adding that he would starve to death if that were the cost.

The questions in the interview come at the back of actress Yvonne Nelson releasing an explosive memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, which brought light into her alleged amorous relationship with rapper Sarkodie.

"The most important thing to me in this world is peace. So anything which does not bring peace I am not interested. If I am writing a book and I have to include issues with McBrown in this case the negative ones for the book to sell out, then hunger should kill me. I am not interested because it won't bring peace between myself and McBrown."

Ghanaians react to the video of Okyeame Kwame speaking about his ex-girlfriend McBrown

Many Ghanaians admired Okyeame Kwame's words as they applauded him for being smart. Below are some of the comments:

joh_nas1 said:

Date a sensible person for the sake of your future. Man earned my respect

lisalander38 said:

Okyeame, you are the wisest man standing now. God bless you ❤️

lilianholloway35 said:

Have always respected this man. Thanks, sir

josephineoppong35 said:

It wasn't just a relationship, but it was one borne out of love. I believe they parted on mutual grounds. Lots of respect to them both. Sometimes love is better expressed in well-preserved❤️ memories.

bubbly_bamby said:

Chai she should've married Okyeame Kwame see how 3ti kele kele is embarrassing her with Akoto ow hmm

ohemaa.blizzy said:

Mature man is talking….wo nim nyansa dodow bra Kwame❤️❤️❤️

"I didn't break her heart" - Okyeame Kwame opens up about Nana Ama McBrown's breakup

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has revealed that he did not wrong actress and presenter Nana Ama McBrown and therefore does not need to apologise to her.

Responding to a comment from a fan, he added that he did not break her heart when their amorous relationship ended.

This comes after Okyeame Kwame urged his fans to apologise to former lovers, whose hearts they have broken.

