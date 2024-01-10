Yesterday, Yaw Tog engaged his fans on Twitter in a casual interaction

A query from one of his fans got the rapper to open up about his mental health struggles

The young rapper claims some people were behind his current struggles but he didn't state who they were

Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog has opened up about his mental health struggles leading to the current state of his career.

Many think the rapper's career trajectory has taken a nose dive after his explosive debut.

In a recent post seen by YEN.com.gh, the rapper talked about his mental health struggles after a fan inquired about his progress.

Yaw TOG discloses who is behind his struggles

The post leading to Yaw Tog's confession was a query about his Young and Mature album which was due to be released last year.

In his response to the query, the artiste said: "Yes I did but keep me in your prayers cause they’re messing my mental up ."

The rapper didn't state who the people behind his struggles were. However, he clarified in another post that his struggles had nothing to do with cyberbullying and assured fans that he hoped to talk more about the issue in due time.

Issues of such nature have become topical in the African entertainment industry following Mohbad's untimely demise.

Netizens talk about Yaw Tog's confession

Yen.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Yaw Tog's confession about his mental stress.

@NyhiraPapa said:

Be happy, don’t overthink and PRAY!

@kofiwest_gh wrote:

God no go shame you keep your head up and do your thing ....

@KojoWud_ suggested:

let your music speak for you

@heismanan advised:

Bro just focus just focus just focus bro, you’re still the young bull.. I watched one if your interview bro and I felt much pain, you really are going through a lot Chale

Yaw Tog speaks about his relationship with the Asakaa Boys

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the latest development on the strained relationship between Yaw Tog and the Asakaa Boys.

The rapper who used to be the global poster child for the collective said he got nothing from them aside from the collaboration for his explosive debut.

