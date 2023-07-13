Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has revealed that he did not wrong actress and presenter Nana Ama McBrown and therefore does not need to apologise to her

Responding to a comment from a fan, he added that he did not break her heart when their amorous relationship ended

This comes after Okyeame Kwame urged his fans to apologise to former lovers, whose hearts they have broken

In a Facebook post, humanitarian and musician Okyeame Kwame spoke on the backlash actor Adjetey Anang received after admitting to cheating on his wife in his memoir.

In the post, the rapper urged people to apologise to former lovers whom they had wronged in the past.

He asked his followers whether they could say sorry after Adjetey Anang had already done so.

Below is Okyeame Kwame's post urging his fans to apologise to ex-lovers they have wronged and speaking on the Adjetey Anang cheating scandal.

Okyeame Keame then apologised to one of his ex-lovers, Mavis, whose heart he broke some 20 years ago.

"Let the healing begin," he wrote after letting the apology off his chest.

This generated lots of comments from people, and one fan asked why he did not render an apology to Nana Ama McBrown.

He then responded by saying that he did not break her heart.

Meanwhile, Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown are happily married to different spouses and have children.

Below is a screenshot of a fan's comment on how Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown broke up.

Okyeame Kwame opens up about the breakup with Nana Ama McBrown. Image Credit: Okyeame Kwame

Source: Facebook

