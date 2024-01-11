Tutulapato in a TikTok video made an impressive melodious freestyle that impressed many of his followers

The young man who was once a child-star showed Ghanaians that he still had his rapping abilities intact

Folks praised the freestyle and encouraged the young musician to keep up the good work he was doing

Young Ghanaian rapper Tutulapato who rose to fame as a child-star on TV3's Talented Kidz show, has once again proven his talent and versatility in a new TikTok video. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Tutulapato delivering an impressive freestyle with a melodious flow and catchy lyrics.

The video has received over 10,000 views and thousands of comments from his fans and followers, who praised his skills and encouraged him to keep up the good work. The freestyle detailed his childhood and his father's drunken lifestyle. The tale was a very touching one.

Tutulapato started his music career at a very young age when he won the fourth season of Talented Kidz in 2013. He went on to release several hit songs, and also collaborated with some of the big names in the Ghanaian music industry, such as Pope Skinny, and Kwaw Kese.

The young boy has however not chalked as much success as he did when he was a kid, but many are hoping he can make it to the top.

Tutulapato impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Afiaadzo_Linda wrote:

tutu! tutu! what do I do with with you tell me...my heart is aching

blaq Neynar commented:

herrrrrr chale u Make me cry very emotional hmmm

_NaNa reacted:

herrr so you get all this talent inside you ❤️

Don Capito wrote:

Chairman ur style will be different from all Ghanaian musician. Keep it up

Tutulapato remakes Sarkodie's Otan

In another story, Tutulapato, in a new video, surprised many Ghanaians with how much he had grown as he rapped to the instrumentals of Sarkodie's Otan.

The rapper, who has been missing in action for some time now, impressed many people with his lyrical prowess.

The young man, who gained fame as a little kid after featuring on TV3's Talented Kidz, has grown big and tall and even has a beard now.

