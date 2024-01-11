Osebo the Zaraman shared the cost of the outfits and accessories he wore to his interview session on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz

He mentioned the price tags of the belt, the necklace, his jeans and others which left many people in awe including the host of the show

Many Ghanaians have shared their thoughts on his look in the comments of the post

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Osebo the Zaraman gave a breakdown of the cost of his outfit and accessories.

Osebo's fashion style. Image Credit: @hitz1039fm and @osibo_the_fashionking

Source: Instagram

Osebo the Zaraman gives a breakdown of his outfit

During an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Osebo the Zaraman gave the cost of her outfit and the accessories. He noted that he remembers the price tag since he bought them.

Sharing details, he stood up from his seat to give a bird's eye view of his look. He said his shades cost €400 (GH¢5.2k), €600 (GH¢7.8k) rings, and the D&G belt he wore with his pair of jeans cost a whopping €610 (GH¢7.9k).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The fashion icon further added that his jeans his pair of blue jeans cost €399 (GH¢5.2k), and his golden necklace that weighs 29 grams cost €3,050 (GH¢39.9k).

The total cost of the items and outfits he wore to the interview left many people in awe including the host of the show.

Video of Osebo the Zaraman giving a breakdown of his outfit.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Osebo the Zaraman giving the price tags of his outfit and accessories

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians as they shared their views on the prices associated with Osebo's outfit and jewellery:

awuraamasarfo said:

He is more interested in the cost of his fashion than making it work for him

fabian_wan1 said:

Osebo can lie eeerr

djnaycha said:

U DEY SELL FUBU AND COMBAT SHOES DURING THE 90s AT NORTH KANESHIE.. SOME OF US KNOW YOU. YOU BUY SECOND CLASS DESIGNERS FROM NAPOLI TO GHANA. STOP BRAGGING. THANK YOUR GOD THAT ZARA COMPANY NOR DEY MIND YOU, LIKE THEY WILL SUE YOU FOR USING THEIR NAME AND SELLING SECOND CLASS.

de_surviva said:

Someone said you can wear all the most expensive things and still look retched

jaybaba_gh said:

Settings everywhere

dallas_talkless_1 said:

Baaanku

"It's impressive": Obroni drools over Osebo's Kente jacket & €13k boots in Paris

YEN.com.gh reported that Celebrity fashion stylist Osebo The Zarman's outfit combination became the object of admiration in France.

The fashionista attended the Ghana Music Awards Europe, Paris, in style. Osebo's appearance caught the eye of a European hotel guest.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh