The Vice-Chancellor of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was on the grounds to welcome first-year students to the university

Photos show Professor, Mrs Rita Akosua Dickson interacting with the freshers as they arrived on campus

Many people who reacted to the photos commended the Vice Chancellor for the nice gesture

The Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Professor. Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson has left many in awe with her act of humility after she personally welcomed freshers to the university.

Photos shared by Voice of KNUST on the X platform showed the first female Vice Chancellor of the university welcoming first year students who reported to campus on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

KNUST VC welcomes freshers Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST/X

The three photos which were shared online showed the KNUST VC looking cheerful as she interacted with some hall executives as well as some freshers.

The post which had raked over 7000 views and had six comments at the time of wriring the report was captioned:

"The 2023 Global Best Vice Chancellor, Professor (Mrs) Rita Akosua Dickson of KNUST is on grounds to welcome the newly admitted students (Freshers) to the 2023 Global Best University-KNUST", the post read.

Ghanaians commend the Vice Chancellor

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post praised the KNUST Vice Chancellor for the nice gesture.

@honowusuprince wrote:

Thanks madam

@bin_masaud reacted:

You no get respect you Dey greet the elderly while seated

@BraDarryl reacted:

Nana wonkwa so we love you

@Jayc08280230 added:

Wow , this year freshers must be special ooo to be greeted by Madam VC herself!

