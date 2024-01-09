The 2024 World Universities Debating Championship (WUDC) organized in Vietnam has come to an end

At the end of the championship, KNUST took the second spot in the ESL category

Many people who reacted to the post congratulated KNUST on achieving this amazing feat

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) began the new year on a good note after it achieved an impressive feat at the 2024 World Universities Debating Championship (WUDC) worth acknowledging.

The Kumasi-based university came second in the finals of the 2024 World Universities Debating Championship (WUDC) that was held in Vietnam.

KNUST takes second spot at debate championship Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST/X

Source: Twitter

The two students who represented the university at the championship were Kelvin Kwabena Asamoah Damptey and Kojo Acheampong.

By this feat, KNUST is the only African university to advance to the finals of the World University Debate Championship on two consecutive occasions.

The Voice Of KNUST, an unofficial mouthpiece of the university, took to its page on X to celebrate the feat chalked by the university in the competition.

"KNUST beats other reputable universities on the global stage to emerge 2nd at the ESL Grand Finale of the 2024 World University Debate held in Vietnam.This makes KNUST the only university in Africa to qualify for the Grand Finale two consecutive times in 44 years" the post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 47,000 views and 32 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate KNUST

Netizens who reacted to the post commended KNUST on their performance in the championship.

@Bra_Filip commented:

Remember 70 is still an A in KNUST

@kid_fung indicated:

Kelvin damptey AKA "opana the poet" a proud katanga room 19 boy

@KwakuBen12 wrote:

Funny how it’s Computer Science students who are representing KNUST

@brokeguytrying replied:

Science & Technology now Kingpin in debate. Kumasi Legon is doing the most.

KNUST welcomes freshers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST Professor. Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson personally welcomed freshers to the university.

Photos on the X platform showed the first female Vice Chancellor of the university welcoming first-year students who reported to campus on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh