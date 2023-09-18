Celebrity stylist Osebo The Zarman's outfit combination became the object of admiration in France

The fashionista attended the Ghana Music Awards Europe, Paris, in style

Osebo's appearance caught the eye of a European hotel guest

Ghanaian celebrity stylist Osebo The Zaraman, born Richard Brown, represented Ghana with a stunning Kente outfit in Paris. His costume attracted much attention from a guest at his hotel.

The owner of 24/7 Boutique shared an exciting encounter with a fan in France.

The older gentleman was so fascinated by Osebo's clothes that he complimented the fashion stylist.

A photo collage of Osebo and white fan in France Image credit: @osebo_thezaraman

Source: Instagram

After exchanging pleasantries with Osebo, the white man requested to learn more about Osebo and what he does for a living.

In the footage, Osebo looked dapper in an all-black ensemble accentuated with Kente, which was draped over his shoulders and crossed his chest. In the video, Osebo explained his outfit. He said:

"This is a Berluti crocodile leather boots. The jacket is my design over a Zara shirt."

He shared the video of the encounter on his Instagram with the caption:

"This man saw me last night at my hotel and walked to and said, I admire your outfit; where you from? I said Ghana and he said I Love ❤️ your outfit , and you know why? The Kente, let's promote Ghana. Combination is a calculation."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Osebo and nice Obroni's interaction in Paris

Many hailed Osebo for promoting Ghana through his fashion choices.

samseablue90 commented:

Why did you say fashion but didn’t say you own the biggest boutique in Accra, Ghana?

priscilla_denteh commented:

Don Papa Richie ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ don't forget my invite wai❤️❤️❤️.

kojo_dadzie commented:

This combination is a crocodile combination calculation .

lizzyaddai commented:

Wooow I Like This Combination, African Fashion King You Rock, Stay Blessed

