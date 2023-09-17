Celebrated trendsetter Osebo the Zaraman had a few words for parents on how to keep their children safe from fame

The celebrity stylist noted that parents must groom their children before outsiders do

Osebo shared a few sentiments with YEN.com.gh about how he puts his children on the right path

Ghanaian fashionista Richard Brown, known in showbiz as Osebo the Zaraman, revealed that home training is crucial, especially for celebrity kids.

According to the father of six, he takes his responsibility as a father seriously.

Osebo disclosed that he always keeps an open communication line between himself and his children.

A photo collage of Osebo the Zaraman and his children Image credit: @osebo_thezaraman

Source: Instagram

Osebo the Zaraman told YEN.com.gh that he is very particular about his children's conduct in private and public.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said, "I want them to be humble. I want them to be respectful. I want them to treat others how they want to be treated. You need to have time for them. You need to talk to them about God and how to respect others. Do this, don't do this.

"When you are a celebrity, and there are kids in the house, tell them what is right and wrong. Give them a proper education."

Osebo gives reasons why he doesn't encourage his daughter to go half-naked on social media

According to Osebo, his 13-year-old daughter loves to dress decently because that is how he raised her.

He added that even when he tries to trick her with provocative clothing choices, his daughter, Akosuah, always goes for modest outfits.

"I know what she wants, so whenever I travel, I make sure I get what she wants. I don't want her to dress like these girls who are almost half-naked on social media. Social media or the internet never forgets. Whatever they put on social media now will be there forever," Osebo disclosed to YEN.com.gh.

Osebo the Zaraman says he sold two luxury cars to buy a house for his daughter

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how a Ghanaian celebrity stylist sold two expensive automobiles to invest in landed properties for his first daughter.

According to Osebo, he sold his cars on the spot when his daughter expressed interest in the vehicles.

The fashionista said she sold a Range Rover and a Jeep Wrangler to buy a house for his daughter, Akosuah.

Osebo made the revelations during an interview on Wheels On YEN, the special cars series by YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh