Nana Acheampong, during an interview with Zionfelix, stopped him after he tried to ask questions about his other daughter Sheila

The media personality had asked him questions about his daughter Gyakie, which he happily answered, but as soon as Zion tried to ask about Sheila, he stopped him

Nana Acheampong used hand signals to stop him, which made Zion quickly switch topics, but social media users noticed

Legendary Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong, in an interview with Zionfelix, caused a stir after he avoided questions about his other daughter, Sheila.

During the interview, Nana Acheampong had no problem answering questions about his daughter Gyakie, who has followed in her father's footsteps to become a successful musician.

However, the situation was different when Zionfelix attempted to steer the conversation towards Sheila, Nana Acheampong's other daughter. As soon as the question was asked, Nana Acheampong smartly used hand signals to stop Zion. This occurred at the 18:10 mark of the interview, prompting Zionfelix to switch topics.

The incident did not go unnoticed by the sharp-eyed netizens, who were quick to pick up on Nana Acheampong's behaviour. The incident had social media users wondering if there was more to the story than meets the eye as they tried to figure out why he did not want to talk about Sheila.

Nana Acheampong causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

wendy--said:

Oh I wonder why he didnt wanna talk about the other daughter...maybe he doesnt support or family issues...hope its not bc of baby mama drama with her mom

Barefootgossip said:

Zion was about to ask about the other daughter when Nana Acheampong signaled him not to. Who saw that?

highlightsworld6987 commented:

The man is smart,he realized Zion was about to talk about his other daughter wey he cut him off

Nana Acheampong and Fameye

In another story, Fameye and highlife legend Nana Acheampong are set to drop a new single together, and they have been spotted on the set of a video shoot.

In some photos that popped up online, the pair were seen rocking all-white outfits, recording a video for the song set to drop on April 19, 2024.

In a post on Instagram, Fameye shared his excitement about meeting and working with the legendary musician.

