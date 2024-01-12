Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has announced that he has a new album coming this month of January

In an Instagram post, the rapper said his new album, This Is Not The Tape III, will be released on January 17, 2024

Excited fans took to the comment section to express their eagerness for the new album

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has made an announcement that has excited his rabid fans.

In a post on his Instagram page, Kwesi announced that his highly anticipated album, This Is Not The Tape III, will be released on January 17, 2024.

Kwesi Arthur markets new album This Is Not The Tape III. Photo: @kwesiarthur

Kwesi Arthur new album

According to the rapper in the self-recorded video, the album will be released by himself, not through a record label, meaning the project is being funded with his own money.

YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, shared the video on his page to help Kwesi Arthur promote the album.

Kwesi Arthur admonished his fans to check out the page of a music monetization site he's joined, Even, to be the first to get the album when it drops.

Kwesi's career has been a rollercoaster ride, filled with ups and downs. However, what has remained constant is the immense support he has received from his loyal fan base. Many folks have longed for the rapper to compete on the highest level.

Earlier, he tweeted that he was grateful to Ghanaians for their support throughout the years.

Fans react to the news

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments made by fans. See some below.

stonebwoyb said:

Up up

1real_fridaypolo said:

We also go waiting dida dida

fou_man1 said:

So fwckken excited ahhhhhhhhhhr

kwadwosheldon said:

Injeeeeeeeeeeecccccccttttttt

djbolojo_gh said:

We miss you fam

bennysonmills said:

Son Of Jacob

Kwesi Arthur Meets Grammy Nominated Rapper Bobby Ray Jr Aka B.o.B, Netizens React

In another story, Kwesi Arthur met American rapper Bobby Ray Jr. Details about where the rapper met and how recent the photo is are scanty. However, scores of Kwesi Arthur's fans can't wait to know what the two rappers could be working on together.

This year, many of Kwesi Arthur's fans and other industry insiders have criticised the rapper for being too reserved.

