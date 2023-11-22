Amerado's lecturer has shown in a new video that she is one of her super fans

The young rapper was invited by his female lecturer while class was in session to sing his latest hit "Kweku Ananse"

Netizens were impressed by the lecturer's decision to let Amerado promote his music to the class

Young Ghanaian rapper, Amerado has been spotted in class serenading his classmates with his new song "Kweku Ananse"

In the video making rounds, the rapper was invited by his lecturer while the class was in session.

The rapper briefly performed his new song to the class, while his mates cheered him on.

Amerado mesmerises lecturer with performance Photo Source:Facebook/e: Amerado

Amerado's lecturers sing Kweku Ananse word for word

Amerado's latest single "Kweku Ananse" became a bit record immediately after it was released, necessitating a remix with Fameye.

Beyond Amerado's huge online following, the rapper has been able to weave his music into his stint as a student at the University of Ghana, Legon.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the rapper's lecturer who is obviously a fan of the song couldn't help but sing along to the lyrics of Kweku Ananse as Amerado performed in front of the class.

While he mesmerised the lecturer with his performance, many of his classmates couldn't hide their joy as they cheered him on and captured the moment on their phones.

Netizens react to Amerado's performance in class

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as they reacted to Amerado's cute performance with his lecturer

Eric Kwame Amoako Krychowiak wrote:

Dr Comfort, she is a mother oo, very lovely woman

Wintima Hannah remarked:

Well this guy is so humble my observation. His way of life in school is so welcoming despite his greateness. Kudos Abrante3.

Kate Daniels said:

Lecturer promoting her student, beautiful

Nii Amon exclaimed:

Legon is always fun

Amerado opens up on his educational journey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted an interview by Amerado in which the rapper shared his decision to return to school to pursue a university degree.

The rapper disclosed that he is enrolled in a Political Science program at Ghana's premier tertiary institution, the University of Ghana, Legon.

Source: YEN.com.gh