Media General broadcaster Cookie Tee has shared her thoughts on the persistent power outages in the country

She urged the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to apply for the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest hours of lights out in a country, which she termed as dumsor-thon

Her suggestion on TV3's New Day sparked debate in the comment section of the video

Ghanaian broadcaster Cookie Tee has joined the voices of several Ghanaians in lamenting the current persistent rate of light outs, popularly referred to as dumsor.

Cookie Tee speaks about dumsor on TV3 New Day

Speaking on the ongoing dumsor situation on TV3's New Day, Cookie Tee, in jest, noted that if the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) were to embark on a Guinness World Record for the longest lights out in a country, they would be given the title.

"At this point, I think maybe the ECG can write to GWR to get into the dumsor-thon competition," she said.

Cookie Tee further stated that one gentleman, who shared his dumsor story via text, said his neighbourhood had no power from January 8 to 9, 2024, for about 55 hours. Based on this, she noted that the ECG could do the challenge for the rest of the year.

"So ECG please, you can write to Guinness World Record that you want to get into dumsor-thon. And I am sure you can do for the rest of the year, 366 days. It is possible," Cookie Tee said.

Cookie Tee speaks on the persistent dumsor.

Ghanaians reacted to Cookie Tee's dumsor-thon suggestion for the ECG

Cookie Tee's suggestion on ECG undertaking the GWR attempt was met with diverse opinions from Ghanaians. Below are some of them.

jun.ioroffical said:

Dem announce say them dey do maintenance on some areas u dey there dey talk.

lady_diananaanekanaty_1 said:

Small joke norrr some people vex for the comment section eiii

efyasmile17 said:

They will do aaa then these Nigerians will get us

yvonne.empress said:

This one de3 Nigeria go win hands down

arn_gieee said:

Oh like Nigeria will win o

b.acheamponggallery said:

My beautiful lady, you deserve an award for your brilliant ideas.

mikeysuccess said:

You're right my dear❤️

nana_yaw_kissigh said:

Exactly, they have already started

