A young man who was asked what it meant to him to be a University of Cape Coast student confessed the university initially was not his preferred choice

Rather, he mentioned the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as the university he initially wanted to attend

A first-year student of the University of Cape Coast(UCC) has confessed that the university was not his preferred choice initially.

This comes after he was asked in an interview on how he reacted after he realized that he had gained admission to study at UCC.

In his response, the young man explained that although he was delighted, UCC was not the university he wanted to attend, but rather the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He added he took the decision to go there after convincing himself that UCC is equally a top university.

"Though at first I wanted to go Tech, with time I saw that coming here is also good for me and so I decided to come here" he told the interviewer.

At the time of writing the report, the video on the TikTok page of @playpluzz had raked in over 500 likes and 14 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comments section raised shared varied opinions about the video.

Lady delights as starts gains admission to UCC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady who also gained admission to the University of Cape Coast has expressed delight about starting a new chapter as a university student.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the lady on her expectations about as a junior student at UCC admitted that she was excited but anxious.

She explained that this was the first time that she was living on her own terms, free from the instructions and rules of any guardian or superior.

