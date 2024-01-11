Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson took to her X account to lament about the dumsor situation that has plagued the country recently

She called out the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for taking away her light intermittently

The celebrated actress also suggested that one way to resolve the situation is for ECG to release a load-shedding schedule

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has expressed her concern about the current persistent power outages across the country.

Lydia Forson is unhappy about Dumsor returning

Lydia Forson took to her X account to lament about the return of power outages. She talked about her lights going out and how she wanted the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to turn them back on.

On January 10, 2024, the actress posted on X around 3:16pm that her lights had gone off the previous night and had come back at dawn. She further added that the lights went off again in the afternoon on January 10 and have been off for four hours.

Sharing a solution, she pleaded with ECG to release a schedule for the load-shedding. She wrote:

My lights were off the entire night, came back at dawn. They’re off again and it’s been almost 4 hours again. If #Dumsor is back- just send us a schedule, I don’t think that’s too much to ask?

Miss Forson then quoted the post and shared an update about the dumsor situation at her residence at around 6:39pm. She said:

Still not electricity. But @ECGghOfficial is playing games on their pages instead of telling us exactly what’s going on.

Below is the post Lydia Forson made on X.

