Rapper Sarkodie has joined the Sorrow Fly dance challenge of Ghanaian highlife singer Safo Newman

The Country Side hit musician posted a video on TikTok, where he captured himself dancing out the moves of the emerging musician

Fans have since been commending Sarkodie for boosting the music career of the young Ghanaian talent

Rapper Sarkodie has endorsed talented Ghanaian highlife singer Safo Newman as the senior musician joins the latter's viral Sorrow Fly dance challenge.

The Sarkcess Music boss re-enacted Safo Newman's dance moves in a sensational TikTok video.

The Otan hitmaker appeared in a casual outfit when he posted his dance video on his social media pages.

At the time of the publication, the clip on TikTok had received more than 72,00 views.

Watch the video below:

Fans commend Sarkodi for supporting Safo Newman

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Khing indicated:

Imagine getting a notification that "Sarkodie duetted your video".

Safo Newman stated:

Sheeesh. Landlord Big Ups.

Kharick posted:

Sark, pls give him a verse on his trending song. Highest .

Ibra said:

The dance no dey need sark for hold the boy down. Just give him a breakthrough by getting on the song with .. he's good, bro.

Stephen Gyekye-Kumi commented:

I'm imagining how King Sark's verse will make this track great.

@prove_yng reacted:

I always say I wish I had started music long ago. I bless the day I met you at Branch Health & fitness and trained u... U r such a blessing...

Nana_Wiafe32 posted:

Imagination wan kill me. Having King Sark's verse on this track will be.

@pilato_gh indicated:

International landlord More blessings .

Palmer commented:

May God richly bless @Sarkodie for this humble guy❤️.

Abenah Supremoh mentioned:

Bless you, King❤️.

Lady Nash indicated:

This is the reason I Love @Sarkodie .

Sarkodie support Afua

This is not the first time Sarkodie has supported the endeavour of a Ghanaian. YEN.com.gh recalls that the rapper visited the Akwaaba Village to boost the morale of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

His presence was felt when he arrived and stood next to Afua to encourage her audacious ambition of inking her name in the Guinness World Records (GWR).

Aduonum began her sing-a-thon attempt to break Indian Sunil Waghmare's 105-hour Guinness World Record of an individual's longest singing marathon. She has received massive support from Ghanaians and celebrities since she commenced on Sunday, December 24.

