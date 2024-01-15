Lyrical Joe: Singer Drops Music Video For New Song With Kuami Eugene, Excites Fans
- Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe has started the year with energy
- In a recent post, he shared the music video from a shoot for his new song with highlife singer Kuami Eugene, Enter
- Visuals from the song have been released, exciting netizens and fans
Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe has released the music video for his new song with fast-rising Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene, titled Enter.
The song was released on January 14, and fans have started jamming to it.
Kuami Eugene's new song
Kuami Eugene seems to be doing a lot of collaborations this year. Earlier, he was spotted with afrobeat singer Amaarae in the studio working on something that's yet to be revealed.
Lyrical Joe, who is his colleague on the Empire record label, has also risen in the industry by joining a few rap beefs and releasing good music. Hence, their collaboration is expected to be a massive hit.
In the video, Angela singer Kuami Eugene was dressed in black boots, baggy pants, and a jacket, styled with a silver chain. There was a host of ladies doing a choral performance behind him. They sang the song and had fun on the set of the music video.
Watch below:
Netizens react to the video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See them below.
badasspmf said:
Let’s gooooooo!!!! Make we #Enter sharp
ofoebdoe said:
costume 100 % %
palpulos added:
“For overseas we just Dey conquer “ FACTSSSSS!!!! This is the soooooooong
spanky.gh_ said:
The second lady get nyansh sha
phredxter said:
Dance mode activated
mr-cassidy said:
Eugene naa you’re not a human being…let’s be real here ❤️❤️ herrrh
asieduwaa_patience added:
Ayeeeee
Kuami Eugene Blasts Former Househelp Mary In New Song
In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene released his rendition of veteran musician KK Kabobo's popular song Onyame Ehu Wo after his former househelp, Mary, granted an interview stating how he mistreated her.
Kuami Eugene got emotional when he sang about God's punishment for people who betray and gossip about others.
