Rita Ora, in a hilarious TikTok video, joined Gyakie's 'Something' trend on TikTok, singing the tune

The challenge emanated from Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon when she had a hitch in her voice while singing Gyakie's 'Something'

The sound has quickly become a TikTok trend, and Rita Ora is the latest to join in on it, exciting many Ghanaians

British pop star Rita Ora has joined the latest TikTok craze inspired by Ghanaian singer Gyakie’s hit song ‘Something’.

The challenge, which has gone viral on the social media platform, involves singing along to the chorus of the song with a high-pitched voice and a funny caption which matches the context of the song

The trend started when Afua Asantewaa was attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing time but had a hitch in her voice when she was singing Gyakie's 'Something,' seemingly losing her voice in the process.

Since then, many other TikTok users have followed suit, including some celebrities such as Rita Ora, who shared her hilarious rendition of the trend on her page.

The video has since gone viral, with many Ghanaians expressing happiness at the pop sensation for joining in on the trend. Some of them eagerly tagged Gyakie in excitement under the comments section.

Rita Ora excites Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

LadyMojo said:

Asantewaa got Rita Ora hopping on her Trend . Talk of impact

badmanroynana wrote:

Ei Ghana to the world, a whole Rita Ora jamming to our sound

Martin commented:

some people thought they were making fun of Ghanaians but they were rather lifting us indirectly now Rita Ora has joined the trend

wrote:

Somebody kindly tag gyakie for me

Afua Asantewaa's ambitions

In another story, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has revealed that she anticipates breaking about four other Guinness World Records with her longest singing marathon attempt.

She mentioned the categories her team would be applying for, adding that her team has sent the relevant evidence of the sing-a-thon to GWR for review.

Meanwhile, Mrs Aduonum hopes to break the record of Indian Sunil Waghmare’s 105-hour record, which he achieved in 2012.

