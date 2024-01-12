Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has recently been seen in the studio working on a new project

In a video, he was with dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and producer Streetbeatz, working on a song together

Fans were excited to see the trio working on the new project

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy have been seen in a studio working on a new song.

In a video, which was posted by @fusedafrica on Instagram, the duo could be seen recording and having fun in the studio.

Black Sherif having fun with Stonebwoy in studio excites fans. Photo: @stonebwoyb @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy and Black Sherif in the studio

Stonebwoy and Black Sherif were joined by producer Streetbeatz to work on the track. In the video, they were all having an awesome time in the studio. Black Sherif was recording the song alongside Stonebwoy.

Celebrity photographers Twins Don't Beg were also in the studio.

Watch the video posted by @fusedafrica on Instagram below:

The artistes in the studio enjoying themselves highlighted how music is a catalyst of unity.

Black Sherif has been on an upward trajectory in his career so far, and collaborating with another huge act like Stonebwoy will definitely push his music further.

Fans of the two musicians are eagerly anticipating what they'll come out with in the future. From the energy seen in the studio, Ghanaians can expect a catchy song to groove to.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from the video. See them below.

1real.soonofjacob said:

Woooooo the whole music scene going volcanic soon

_edward_2805 said:

How they’re jamming to the song another bangerrrr

kofiaddo said:

I love these two men so much.. I'm sure it's a hit

Serwaaakoto added:

Too much heat in the studio

Fiifimills also said:

When is it being released?

Yaaayaaa said:

How do I meet Blacko?

Black Sherif Adjudged Best Male Artiste At 2024 YEN Awards

In another story, Black Sherif was adjudged the Best Male Artiste at the 2024 Yen Entertainment Awards.

The award was presented to him by the YEN team at his 22nd birthday celebration, which was attended by his fans, friends, and fellow musicians. Black Sherif had an expression of gratitude and joy on his face after receiving the plaque.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh