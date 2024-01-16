Sista Afia has opened up about the effects of the issues from her past relationship

The singer whose boyfriend married another woman while they were dating said she had to seek psychiatric help

In a new interview, she also opened up on other emotional issues she is healing from

Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia has shared some of the emotional troubles she has been dealing with personally and in her career.

In a new interview, the singer opened up about the hurt from her previous relationship which she has finally managed to heal from.

The video shared online has gotten many netizens talking about her struggles and journey toward recovery.

Sista Afia narrates how she dealt with her heartbreak Photo source: Instagram/Sista.Afia

Source: Instagram

Sista Afia recounts her healing journey

Last year, news about Sista Afia's failed relationship surfaced online. The singer herself confessed that her boyfriend married another woman while they were dating.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Finding out about her cheating boyfriend's hideous act broke the singer's heart. In the new interview, she admitted that the heartbreak was so intense she had to be admitted to a psychiatric facility.

The singer claims she has healed from her relationship past and is focusing on her career.

Sista Afia chides Fancy Gadam for sabotaging her

In Sista Afia's new interview, she was also asked about her flopped show in Tamale and Fancy Gadam's hand in the show's failure.

According to the singer Fancy Gadam sabotaged her show by not coming to perform after several calls and text messages on the D-day.

The singer said she hasn't received any apology from Fany Gadam or anyone from her camp and still stands by her belief that Fancy Gadam was behind her concert's flop.

Netizens react to Sista Afia's new interview

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Sista Afia's emotional issues.

the_tennis_chic wrote:

What did we do to her seremfuor? Pls we want to know and apologize

nanamadeinchinagh quizzed:

But who said she’s been blacklisted? She’s freaking lit asf! What are they even saying?

akosuah_fosuaah said:

The whole Ghana the only female musician who don suffer plp’s hand and mouth is Wendy shey haie the girl don suffer but she has tough skin trust me

Sista Afia turns heads at Bisa Kdei's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Bisa Kdei's private wedding and the few Ghanaian celebrities invited

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sista Afia was spotted at the wedding with Gyakie and S3fa. Fans could not get over the adorable video of the three singers together.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh