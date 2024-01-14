Highlife singer and songwriter Bisa Kdei got married in a private wedding ceremony on Saturday, January 13, 2024

The singer's wedding was attended Ghanaian stars including Sista Afia, Sefa, and Gyakie, who performed for the couple

A video of the wedding has emerged online getting his fans and Ghanaians curious about the ceremony

Ghanaian Highlife singer Bisa Kdei has made headlines with the unexpected news of his marriage ceremony.

Bisa got married in a wedding ceremony on Saturday, January 13, 2024, exchanging vows with his partner, with only a select few in attendance.

Details about Bisa's bride and the wedding have been sketchy except for a video from the ceremony which has surfaced online.

In the video sighted on Instagram, the award-winning artiste, known for his chart-topping hits, is seen dressed in a white suit as he dances happily with the bride.

Gyakie, Sista Afia, Sefa, others present

While the wedding was a private ceremony with a limited number of guests, there was more than enough celebrity presence at the venue.

Female music stars Gyakie, Sista Afia, Sefa, and others were present. Gyakie was the one performing for the couple to dance in the video.

Bisa Kdei's wedding follows two other celebrity marriages

With his wedding, Bisa becomes the third famous Ghanaian to get married in 2024. He follows broadcaster Berlynda Addadey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, and singer Iona Reine.

The TV3 presenter got married in a traditional wedding ceremony in Accra on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The privately held ceremony only had strict security, with phones banned and a few family and friends in attendance.

