Kevin Taylor: Social Commentator Slams Cheddar For Presidential Ambitions
- Popular social commentator Kevin Taylor has slammed the leader of The New Force movement, Jacob Caesar, popularly known as Cheddar for his presidential ambitions
- According to him, Cheddar is not fit to be the president of Ghana because he has a history of being dishonest
- Netizens have shared their reactions to Taylor's assertions
Well-known Ghanaian social and political commentator Kevin Taylor has taken a swipe at famous businessman Cheddar on his show.
He claimed that Cheddar was a dishonest man who did not deserve to be the president of Ghana.
Kevin Taylor slams Cheddar
In a video posted on Afia Schwarzenegger's page on Instagram, Kevin Taylor claimed that Jacob Caesar aka Cheddar had spoken to him on phone about his presidential intentions.
Watch the video below.
Netizens react to the video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See below.
kwesichapta said:
He has spoken to you on phone about what?? Cheddar is bigger than this man , bigger than Nam1 bigger than the person who posted this , he never wanted anybody’s money he came in peace go and listen to Cheddar very well
talktomama said:
It sad how hunger can make one think every Rich man is a good man and capable of leading a country. Gh my moda land.
detop.striker said:
I don’t know why some of u trust someone wearing mask
nanakyungin5 said:
Kelvin Taylor Gyimii Gyimiii wei too you take am serious apuuuu kwasia wei
immorin_photography said:
Everyone has lied before, hence everyone can be called a liar.
wassghana added:
I don't get it? Every politician lie their way into power. What's the difference here? Show me one politician who does not lie?
totited_nov7 added:
If the guy want to contest 2024 elections then is well within his right to and likewise Kevin too is free to contest. What's the beef here
