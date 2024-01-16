Popular social commentator Kevin Taylor has slammed the leader of The New Force movement, Jacob Caesar, popularly known as Cheddar for his presidential ambitions

According to him, Cheddar is not fit to be the president of Ghana because he has a history of being dishonest

Netizens have shared their reactions to Taylor's assertions

Well-known Ghanaian social and political commentator Kevin Taylor has taken a swipe at famous businessman Cheddar on his show.

He claimed that Cheddar was a dishonest man who did not deserve to be the president of Ghana.

Kevin Taylor on his show. Credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Kevin Taylor slams Cheddar

In a video posted on Afia Schwarzenegger's page on Instagram, Kevin Taylor claimed that Jacob Caesar aka Cheddar had spoken to him on phone about his presidential intentions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See below.

kwesichapta said:

He has spoken to you on phone about what?? Cheddar is bigger than this man , bigger than Nam1 bigger than the person who posted this , he never wanted anybody’s money he came in peace go and listen to Cheddar very well

talktomama said:

It sad how hunger can make one think every Rich man is a good man and capable of leading a country. Gh my moda land.

detop.striker said:

I don’t know why some of u trust someone wearing mask

nanakyungin5 said:

Kelvin Taylor Gyimii Gyimiii wei too you take am serious apuuuu kwasia wei

immorin_photography said:

Everyone has lied before, hence everyone can be called a liar.

wassghana added:

I don't get it? Every politician lie their way into power. What's the difference here? Show me one politician who does not lie?

totited_nov7 added:

If the guy want to contest 2024 elections then is well within his right to and likewise Kevin too is free to contest. What's the beef here

Kevin Taylor flaunts ever-beautiful 'obroni' wife as she celebrates b'day; photo drops

In another story, Kevin Taylor of Loud Silence media flaunted his 'obroni' wife on social media. The outspoken media practitioner, in a post on social media site Facebook, was celebrating his wife who was a year older.

Kevin Taylor shared a lovey-dovey photo of himself and his wife while they were locked in a tight hug at what looked like an evening event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh