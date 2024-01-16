Global site navigation

Kevin Taylor: Social Commentator Slams Cheddar For Presidential Ambitions
Celebrities

Kevin Taylor: Social Commentator Slams Cheddar For Presidential Ambitions

by  Kenneth Ashong
  • Popular social commentator Kevin Taylor has slammed the leader of The New Force movement, Jacob Caesar, popularly known as Cheddar for his presidential ambitions
  • According to him, Cheddar is not fit to be the president of Ghana because he has a history of being dishonest
  • Netizens have shared their reactions to Taylor's assertions

PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make YEN Better Now.

Well-known Ghanaian social and political commentator Kevin Taylor has taken a swipe at famous businessman Cheddar on his show.

He claimed that Cheddar was a dishonest man who did not deserve to be the president of Ghana.

Kevin Taylor
Kevin Taylor on his show. Credit: UGC
Source: UGC

Kevin Taylor slams Cheddar

In a video posted on Afia Schwarzenegger's page on Instagram, Kevin Taylor claimed that Jacob Caesar aka Cheddar had spoken to him on phone about his presidential intentions.

Read also

AFCON 2023: Countryman Songo goes hard on Black Stars after Cape Verde loss

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See below.

kwesichapta said:

He has spoken to you on phone about what?? Cheddar is bigger than this man , bigger than Nam1 bigger than the person who posted this , he never wanted anybody’s money he came in peace go and listen to Cheddar very well

talktomama said:

It sad how hunger can make one think every Rich man is a good man and capable of leading a country. Gh my moda land.

detop.striker said:

I don’t know why some of u trust someone wearing mask

nanakyungin5 said:

Kelvin Taylor Gyimii Gyimiii wei too you take am serious apuuuu kwasia wei

immorin_photography said:

Read also

"Sophia won't sleep well 2nite": Davido peppers the gram with back view images of his wife, Chioma

Everyone has lied before, hence everyone can be called a liar.

wassghana added:

I don't get it? Every politician lie their way into power. What's the difference here? Show me one politician who does not lie?

totited_nov7 added:

If the guy want to contest 2024 elections then is well within his right to and likewise Kevin too is free to contest. What's the beef here

Kevin Taylor flaunts ever-beautiful 'obroni' wife as she celebrates b'day; photo drops

In another story, Kevin Taylor of Loud Silence media flaunted his 'obroni' wife on social media. The outspoken media practitioner, in a post on social media site Facebook, was celebrating his wife who was a year older.

Kevin Taylor shared a lovey-dovey photo of himself and his wife while they were locked in a tight hug at what looked like an evening event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel