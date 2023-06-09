A Ghanaian lady who revealed she is married confessed to Kelvin Taylor that she was crushing on him

The popular host of With All Due Respect appeared shocked to the bone after hearing the confession

The woman indicated that she had hidden from her husband to put the call through to Kelvin just to tell him that

Kelvin Taylor, the host of the popular host of With All Due Respect, who doubles as CEO of Loud Silence Media, got a surprise call on his show from a married Ghanaian woman.

The young lady called in to tell Kelvin Taylor that she had a crush on him despite the fact that her husband wanted her to stop watching his shows.

"My husband does not want me to be watching your shows, so I've come to hide in the washroom just so I could talk to you. I'm calling to say you're my crush, and we fit each other," she said in the video.

Kelvin Taylor was amazed to hear the confession of the married woman and proceeded to hang up the call after thanking her. He also asked the woman not to text him after the show.

k.sam_10 said:

I’m sure she’s from Tema or KSI buh she’s just using the “Kasoa” for clout

kirls_graphics commented:

Mmaaaa mmaaaaaause 23hrs 59min to fear

real_vhibs5 indicated:

senior kasoa ade just buy am kelewele that’s all

mingleofficial_dfm said:

Masa masa fear the woman (in Nkansah’s voice )

tertiary_tv added:

Please promote the good stuffs in Kasoa and stop posting the negative once when you don't even get paid. Banku

Watch the video below:

