Cheddar talks about his love for money

In an exclusive interview with Kofi TV, Cheddar disclosed that he sees money as his girlfriend, someone whom he is deeply in love with.

"As for money, it is my girlfriend. My girlfriend is money. As for money, we came to meet it, and we would leave this world without it. Just like a woman, you came to meet her, and you would leave the world without her too," he explained.

Cheddar stated that money loves him and that even if he abandons it, it'll still find its way back to him.

"Money follows me. When I speak, it heeds my command and follows me. When I sit, it also sits," he said.

He further explained that everyone has access to money (the rich and even the poor); however, as for him, he makes sure he enjoys his wealth. Cheddar added that he ensures that others also get to enjoy his wealth, which is why he loves helping people and giving alms.

The wealthy businessman said that money is what he would worship because it is one of the things that God created.

