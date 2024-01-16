Akumaa Mama Zimbi has shared a new video online which has gotten fans obsessed over natural looks

Many of the fans were thrilled to see her without her infamous headgear

In the video, the radio personality also mesmerised fans with her peculiar laughter as she flaunted her golden grills

On January 14, 2024, renowned sexual health advocate and radio presenter Akuma Mama Zimbi shared a video on Instagram that thrilled her followers.

In the video, the presenter, who was dressed to impress, was seen massaging her forehead and scalp in her car.

For many netizens, that moment marks the first time they saw Akuma Mama Zimbi without her signature headgear and they couldn't hide their love for the socialite.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi flaunts her natural hair Photo source: Instagram/akumaamamazimbi

Source: Instagram

Akumaa Mama Zimbi flaunts her looks without headgear

Akumaa Mama Zimbi is popular for her sexual health talk show as much as her distinctive looks which she always compliments with her gargantuan head scarf.

According to the radio personality, she has grown fond of hiding her phone and other personal items including car keys and spectacles in her heavy headgear.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh the Odo Ahomaso) show host on Adom FM who used to suffer from Alopecia unapologetically flaunted her natural hair exciting scores of her fans.

Many of them were excited to see her unashamed about her looks considering how people used to pick on her as an alopecia victim.

Netizens react to Akumaa Mama Zimbi's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they obsessed over Akumaa Mama Zimbi's looks.

den0yy said:

I taught she was having a clean shave hair didn't see that pony tail behind coming

stellamanns wrote:

Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeiiiiiiiiiii forehead geng paaa. Welcome to the family

ceenanadonks remarked:

hmmm, this head has suffered, carrying 6yds of cloth everyday

akosua_kwarteng1 added:

I can feel s3 mframa 3fa wotri ho.... Mama Zimbi

Akumaa Mama Zimbi advises Ghanaian men

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Akumaa Mama Zimbi's advice to Ghanaian men seeking to impress their lovers.

In a recent interview, the relationship expert advised women to be self-independent and charged men to desist from spending lavishly on women until marriage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh