Curvy Ghanaian lawyer Akua Boadiwaa Boateng Esq starstruck many of her Instagram followers when she shared a video of herself getting ready for court

She rocked a black pleated skirt and top, covered the top with a white vest, and wore her wig, legal gown and carried her necessary documents and books with her

Many people admired how beautiful she looked in the video, such that they complimented her look

Curvy Ghanaian lawyer Akua Boadiwaa Boateng Esq stole the hearts of many social media users with her exceptional beauty.

Curvy Ghanaian lawyer Miss Akua ESQ in photos. Image Credit: @miss_akua.esq

Source: Instagram

Curvy Ghanaian lawyer flaunts beauty as she heads to court

In a video, lawyer Akua Boadiwaa Boateng shared on her official Instagram page, @miss_akua.esq, she was getting ready for court.

She joined the viral social media trend known as Get Ready With Me, as she showed her thousands of fans how she prepared to defend her clients in court.

The gorgeous Ghanaian lawyer wore a pleated black skirt and a fitted short-sleeved top of the same colour. She wore a white vest over the black top which added style to her outfit.

To complete her look, she wore her wig, legal gown and black heels and carried her files and books in one hand while carrying her black bag in the other.

Her makeup was natural, and she wore dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the blazing sun. Captioning the post, she hinted that she was on her way to court to work. She wrote:

Blessed working week to you all

Below is a lovely video of Akua Boadiwaa Boateng Esq as she got ready for court.

Ghanaians gush over Miss Akua's stunning look at court

Many people gushed over Akua Boadiwaa Boateng's look to court such that they showered her with lovely compliments. Others also noted that she makes being a lawyer very attractive.

Below are some of the comments:

zesuzacateringservice said:

my fine lawyer

nsampa_h said:

Supreme Court wey you Dey take do Instagram baddie? Don’t you have limits?

duffys_glam said:

Akua makes being a lawyer so beautiful

an_gie.la said:

I will be a lawyer one day

cohydaniiii said:

I want to be like you when I grow up ❤️❤️❤️

asheski said:

I wish there was an option to love this picture over and over again

sandraadenyo said:

You look so beautiful in your work

ataneofficial said:

Madam the law is, that I have a case

fregabslippersandheel.gh said:

And I scream beauty

Source: YEN.com.gh